Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 1,062.5% in November

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 1,062.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.08. 11,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

