Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 604.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Adicet Bio worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.