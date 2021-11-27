Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Boosts Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Camping World makes up about 12.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.39% of Camping World worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 20.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Camping World by 32.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

CWH stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

