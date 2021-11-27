Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Lowers Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 8.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

GWRE stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

