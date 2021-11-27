Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,655,000. IDT comprises about 13.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of IDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $289,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

