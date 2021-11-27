Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Admiral Group stock remained flat at $$38.69 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMIGY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

