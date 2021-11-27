Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.