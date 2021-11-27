Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADYEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,404.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. 265,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,507. Adyen has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.