Aeron One Day Volume Tops $39,225.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $10,495.35 and approximately $39,225.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00088600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

