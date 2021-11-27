AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of AeroVironment worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,773.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

