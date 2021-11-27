AGA Token (AGA) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AGA Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AGA Token has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $612.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.23 or 0.07443553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.97 or 0.99776662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AGA Token Coin Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,837,920 coins. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com . AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

