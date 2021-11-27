AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of AGCO worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

