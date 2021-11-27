Agrello Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $460,594.21 and approximately $8,482.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Agrello Coin Profile

DLT is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 105,335,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

