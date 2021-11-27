AI Doctor (AIDOC) Hits Market Cap of $509,163.29

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $509,163.29 and approximately $30,663.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

