Aion (AION) Trading Up 32.9% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Aion has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $113.23 million and approximately $69.73 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,942.42 or 0.98479459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00333331 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00489003 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,699,826 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

