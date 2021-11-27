Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKCCF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

