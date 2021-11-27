Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Head to Head Comparison

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akouos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.17) -3.56 Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.69 million ($1.41) -7.42

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akouos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akouos N/A -26.06% -23.41% Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.74% -40.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akouos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akouos presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.07%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.64%. Given Akouos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akouos is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Akouos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akouos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Akouos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.