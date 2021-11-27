Akroma (AKA) Price Down 49.8% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $73,344.77 and $41.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 49.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.68 or 0.07541543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00086022 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

