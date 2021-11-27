Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,151 shares of company stock worth $3,580,242. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ALG opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.