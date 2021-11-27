Aleph.im 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $97.84 million and $1.50 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,305,540 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.