Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 180.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.07% of Alexco Resource worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth $28,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.