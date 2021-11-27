Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in November

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

