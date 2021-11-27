Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $131.22 and a 12-month high of $278.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

