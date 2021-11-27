Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of ALHC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 684,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

