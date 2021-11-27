Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,630,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,343,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,358,130 shares of company stock worth $284,177,400 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 280,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

