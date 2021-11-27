Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,638 shares in the company, valued at $49,343,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,358,130 shares of company stock worth $284,177,400. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 96.66. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

