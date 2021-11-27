Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Allied Esports Entertainment worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.86 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

