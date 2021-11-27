Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 741,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.