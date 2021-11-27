Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 741,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

