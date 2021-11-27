Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 331.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

