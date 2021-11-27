Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

