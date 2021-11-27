Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Down 95.9% in November

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,594,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APHLF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 1,045,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

