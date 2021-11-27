ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.68% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SBIO opened at $42.90 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

