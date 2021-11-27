Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

