Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

ASGTF remained flat at $$52.71 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

