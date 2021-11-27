AMATEN Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars.

