Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Schwab Charitable Fund’s 6th Largest Position

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.