Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,407.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

