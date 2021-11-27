Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3,407.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

