Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

