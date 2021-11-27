Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,412.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

