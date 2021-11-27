Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $96.79 million and $12.65 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00232254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 144,143,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,701,397 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

