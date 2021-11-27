Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,018 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Amcor worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,300 shares of company stock worth $5,611,107 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

