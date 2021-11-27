América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $17.00. América Móvil shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3,082 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.