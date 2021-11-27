American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ABMC stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 81,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,765. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.