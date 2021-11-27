American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 81,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,765. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

