American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will report sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

AIG stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

