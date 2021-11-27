AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AmeriCann stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 6,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.
AmeriCann Company Profile
