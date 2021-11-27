AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AmeriCann stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 6,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.