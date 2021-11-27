Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.09. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 7,481 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

