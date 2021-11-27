Amon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,235.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $5,235.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

