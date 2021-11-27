AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AmpliTech Group and The Coretec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and The Coretec Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.56 -$1.03 million N/A N/A The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million ($0.02) -2.28

AmpliTech Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31% The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

