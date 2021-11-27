Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

